NOC Enid will be concluding its regular season with a whole lot of baseball Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets, 14-19 in Region 2 and 24-29 overall, will be completing Thursday’s suspended game with Carl Albert (with NOC Enid ahead 15-9 in the bottom of the eighth) at 1 p.m.
That will be followed by the regularly scheduled doubleheader.
NOC Enid needs only one win to assure itself a berth in the South Plains District Tournament which begins Thursday.
Josh Rains will get his first start of the season in Game 1. Zach Roden will go in Game 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.