For the Enid News & Eagle
NOC Enid’s men’s basketball team will conclude its pre-Christmas schedule with a 3 p.m. tipoff with Kansas Wesleyan JV at the Mabee Center Thursday.
The Jets, 10-4, have won three straight and six of their last seven. Kansas Wesleyan, 3-6, has losses to Kansas JV powers Pratt, 94-52; Allen County, 85-51; and Johnston County, 76-59.
“We have had a good season but we want to finish it on the right note,’’ said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “The guys are tired and need a break but we still have to take care of business. We want to keep progressing.’’
NOC Enid will take the next two weeks off for the break before hosting Nationwide Academy Jan. 6.
The Jets will start an all-sophomore lineup — Jordan Thompson (19.1 ppg), Jaylon Jackson-Curvey (9.4), Daylon Andrews (14.5), Caleb Wilson (2.7) and Raul Nunez (7.9).
“This is a crazy time of year with the guys taking care of finals,’’ Gerber said. “We have had good practices so they seem to be balancing academics and sports.’’
