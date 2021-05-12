After coming away with a comfortable 11-5 win over Arkansas Rich-Mountain, the Lady Jets fell, 14-1 in the second of a three-game series to determine who moves on to the NCJAA Region 2 Tournament.
NOC Enid was held to just three hits in the second game after landing 14 in the first. After the Lady Bucks took a 3-0 lead coming out of the top of the first inning, the Lady Jets reeled off nine runs to take a commanding lead heading into the second.
Alexis Enslinger led the way with four hits at the plate including a solo homer in the third and a three-RBI double in the second. Madison Gabeau pitched seven complete innings and allowed 10 hits and two earned runs to go along with five strike outs and no walks.
“I think our mentality at the plate was the difference in the two games,” NOC Enid head coach Megan Hill, “We came out in the first game and let loose with the bats and didn’t turn back … In this game, I think our mentality changed a little bit, we kind of backed off the aggressiveness and that’s who we are, we’re an aggressive hitting team and when we back off of that, things don’t go our way.”
In the second game, the Lady Bucks took the lead in the second inning on an RBI-single and then scored again in the third on a home run by Madelynn Lacaze. The Lady Jets found their first run in the fourth on a home-run to center field by Ariana Potter.
The Lady Bucks led 3-1 heading into the fifth inning before pouring in four more to give themselves a commanding 7-1 leading with just two innings to go.
“We got too comfortable with where we were and made some uncharacteristic mistakes defensively, just due to a lack of focus. We’ll bounce back.” Hill said.
Hill credited Rich-Mountain’s starting pitcher, Hannah Hunter, for making it difficult on Enid’s batters, but still didn’t feel like her team played as well as they could have. Hunter pitched all seven innings and allowed just one earned run and three hits, while striking out eight batters and walking three.
“She moved the ball really well, she kept us off balance, moving it in and out,” Hill said. “But we’re in one of the best conferences in the Midwest and we’ve been battle-tested throughout the year, so I don’t think it’s anything we haven’t seen. We just have to go back and make adjustments and be ready to go.”
Both teams need a win on Wednesday to secure their spot in the Region 2 Tournament in Pryor on Thursday in Muskogee against top-seeded Seminole. NOC Enid (18-40, 11-21) are 3-1 against the Lady Bucks (20-38, 9-23) this season including a two-game sweep on May 4.
NOC Enid pulled off a seven-game win streak before dropping two games to Rose State College in the final stretch of what has been an up-and-down season for the Lady Jets.
“They’ve been pushed around a little this year and they’re not gonna back down,” Hill said of her team. “So we’re gonna come ready to go.”
Hill says her team will need to be ready because they’re opponent isn’t ready to give up on its season either.
“Oh they’ll be ready to go,” Hill said of the Lady Bucks, “It’ll be a dogfight, I don’t think either team’s gonna give in easily. But we’ve told these girls all along if we do what we can do and control what we can control, I think we’ll be OK.”
The final game of the three-game series will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Failing Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.