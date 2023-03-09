ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid had 28 hits — 14 in each game — in sweeping a season-opening Region 2 baseball doubleheader from UA-Rich Mountain, 12-9 and 10-0 in eight innings Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets, 11-9 overall, have won seven straight games. They will go to UA-Rich Mountain for a doubleheader Saturday.
Second-game starter Jack Cline allowed only two hits while striking out eight and walking only one in seven innings. First-game starter Zach Boden allowed only two hits over four innings before the Bucks put up seven runs in the fifth. Reliever Jesse Slimp threw a scoreless seventh to get the save.
“It was a good day for the team,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “They came out ready to go and excited. When we play our brand of baseball, good things happen.”
They did for Cline, who did not allow a runner past second. Reliever Josh Rains pitched a scoreless eighth. The Jets got the run-rule when Brayden Bock homered to open the eighth.
“I was just attacking the hitters and letting my defense work behind me,” Cline said. “I know I have the stuff to do it. It’s just letting the defense work and let the offense go crazy.”
The offense did go crazy. Every starter had at least one hit in the opener. Every starter had either a hit or scored a run in the nightcap.
Ty Chapman broke out of a slump, going two-for-four in both games with two RBI in the opener and three in the nightcap.
Nathan Gutierrez was five of nine for the day. He had four RBI in the nightcap. Owen Tracy drove in three runs the first game, including a two-run homer in the second.
Bock was four of five in the second game and scored three runs. He scored twice in the opener. Holden Yoder was three of seven for the day with three RBI in the first game, including a two-run homer that gave NOC Enid the final 12-9 margin.
Mason Poppen had a three-run homer the first game. Solomon James was two-for-three in the opener. Enid’s Kade Goeke had hits in both games, including a bunt that ended up as a double.
“Our guys had a good approach,” Mansfield said. “They never feel any pressure. They trust their training habits and let the next guy be the superstar. It’s always good to go out there and make a statement.”
