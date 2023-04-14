For the Enid News & Eagle
TONKAWA — NOC Enid’s baseball team broke out of a seven-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday by run-ruling rival NOC Tonkawa, 17-5 in seven innings in the second game of a Region 2 doubleheader.
The Mavericks, 15-7 in conference and 29-13, won the first game, 6-4, behind Eli Cartwright, who allowed only four hits over six innings and Darion Duhon, who went three-for-four with a home run, double and two RBI.
Enid High alum Blake Priest allowed a run in the seventh, but picked up the save for the Mavericks.
The Jets got a lot of frustration out in the second game with 19 hits scoring one in the first, nine in the second, three in the third and four in the sixth to raise their record to 9-13 in conference and 18-23 overall. The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
NOC Tonkawa co-ace Caleb Lunnon gave up 10 hits and 10 runs over 1.2 innings.
“I think this goes to show the toughness and our ability to bounce back and turn the page and be a good, quality team,’’ said Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “This is a lesson we have learned about being resilient. I’m proud of the way they handled adversity.’’
Evan Casey was four-for-four with four runs, two doubles and two RBI.
“He’s been an added spark for us since he’s been in the lineup,’’ Mansfield said. “He give us a speed element and has played good defense. I’m looking forward to what we will get from him the rest of the year.’’
Owen Tracy was three-for-four with two runs scored, three RBI and a home run. Nathan Gutierrez was two-for-three with three runs scored, an RBI and a triple. Sammy Harris was three-for-five with two runs scored, three RBI and a double. Brayden Bock was two-for-four with a run scored, three RBI and a triple. Jase White was two-for-three with two runs scored. Kade Goeke was two-for-four with two runs scored and two RBI.
Starting pitcher Jakob Brandenberger allowed only two hits and two runs over four innings while striking out five. First game starter Jack Cline had four strikeouts over four and one-third innings.
“They both went out and competed,’’ Mansfield said. “Everybody contributed in some way. When the moment calls for you to be successful, to have the ability to come through is a plus.’’
Gutierrez had a triple in the first game for the Jets.
Maddux Mayberry will pitch Game 1 for the Jets Sunday. Mansfield is undecided about his Game 2 starter.
