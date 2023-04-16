NOC Enid had the worst of times and the best of times in splitting a Region 2 baseball doubleheader with NOC Tonkawa Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The visiting Mavericks run-ruled the Jets, 16-5 in five innings in the opener behind Darion Duhon, who went three-for-four with two home runs and two RBI. Holden Yoder and Mason Poppen homered for the Jets in a losing cause.
NOC Enid, like it did Friday at Tonkawa, turned it around in the second game with a 14-6 rout as Brayden Bock homered twice and drove in five runs and Ty Chapman was three-for-five with three RBI with a home run, triple and a single.
The Jets (10-14 conference and 19-24 overall), with the split, stayed in sixth place in the Region 2 standings a game ahead of SAU Tech (9-15). NOC Tonkawa (16-8, 30-14) remained a game ahead of Murray State (15-9) for third. The top six finishers are assured of going to the Region 2 Tournament next month at David Allen.
“Our team has a lot of resilience and a lot of ability to bounce back,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “Hopefully, we can start finding some consistency.’’
Relievers Brodie Finlay and Jesse Slimp played a major role, as well. The Mavericks got four runs in the first before Naton Herchock, making a rehab start, went out with arm discomfort.
Finlay allowed only three hits and one run over three and two-third innings, walking none and striking out two. Slimp, normally the Jets’ closer, allowed only three hits over five innings allowing only one run and two walks while striking out six.
“It went well with those guys,’’ Mansfield said. “I didn’t have a plan for how long I was going to go with Jesse. Normally, we just want him to go out one and slam the door, but now we know he can go five, he might go a little longer.’’
The Jets had 19 hits the second game with two in the first, four in the second and third, two in the fourth and two in the seventh.
“We were a little passive the first game,’’ Mansfield said. “That’s not our mentality or our philosophy or our personality. Once we get back to what we can do, it changes a lot of different things.’’
Mansfield felt Bock was especially passive the opener. He changed that with a three-run homer in the second over the left field fence and a two-run shot over the right field wall in the seventh.
“He was the main one that needed to stop being passive,’’ Mansfield said.
Chapman drove in two runs with a single in the first and had a solo homer in the third.
Evan Casey, who had four hits in a 17-5 win Friday, was four-of-six with four runs scored and three RBI.
“He’s changed our lineup for the better,’’ Mansfield said.
Sammy Harris was three-for-five with two runs scored and an RBI. Kade Goeke was three for five with a run scored. Nathan Gutierrez was two-for-six while Jase White was two-for-four with a run scored and an RBI. Every Jets starter reached base.
Goeke made several sparkling plays at second as the Jets played errorless defense and committed two double plays.
“Kade was exceptional,’’ Mansfield said.
The Jets’ road may be easier the next three weeks as they will play teams below them — SAU Tech Thursday and Friday, followed by National Park and Carl Albert.
“We still have to win,’’ Mansfield said. “It was important that we got the split after losing Game 1. I knew we had the ability to do that. Now we want to find consistency and start winning some series.’’
The series with SAU Tech — a Region 2 newcomer — has been moved to David Allen Thursday (noon) and Friday (11 a.m.) because SAU Tech has had some problems with its field after heavy rains.
