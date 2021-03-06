Enid News & Eagle
Wyatt Sellers and Murphy Glenger combined for a one-hitter as Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball team defeated Northeast Nebraska, 6-1 Saturday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
North Central Missouri defeated the Jets 4-1 in a noon game at Failing Field.
The split left NOC Enid with a 6-4 record going into a doubleheader with Northeast Nebraska at noon Sunday at David Allen.
The visitors could manage only a single by Kobe Greenhaigh in the second. Sellers struck out 10 and walked two before giving way to Gienger in the sixth. Gienger struck out three and walked one.
Calyn Halvorson hit a two-run homer for the Jets. Brandon Lees and Cale Savage each had doubles.
NOC Enid scored a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. They were limited to five hits.
Northeast Nebraska starter Christian Carrew allowed only five hits over five innings and three runs, two of which were earned. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
North Central Missouri’s Keven Franco threw a five-hit complete game in the afternoon contest. He struck out eight and walked four.
Enid native Ambren Voitik opened the Jets’ first with a homer, but that would be the only runs of the afternoon for NOC Enid. Voitik had three of his team’s four hits, including a triple. Connor Thaxton had the other hit.
Piercen Mcelyea took the loss, allowing only two hits and two runs over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Arturo Brito homered in a winning cause.
