MUSKOGEE — Daylon Andrews hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give NOC Enid’s men a 68-65 victory over Murray State in the first round of the Region 2 Tournament Wednesday at Muskogee High School.
The Jets, 22-9, will play Western at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Western defeated Connors 93-87 Wednesday night.
Andrews’ heroics were set up when the Jets forced a shot clock violation with approximately three seconds left.
A play was set up for Andrews, who let the shot go off just before the buzzer.
“We wanted him to have the ball,” said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “He wanted the ball. We knew there wasn’t much time. We wanted him to get the ball and get open and let him be a playmaker.”
The Aggies’ 2-3 zone “caught him off guard,” Gerber said, but gave Andrews a “lot of space.”
“He shot it with confidence,” Gerber said. “He said he knew it was in when he let it go and I believe him. We were able to make a play and survive and advance.”
NOC Enid led by eight at halftime, but the Aggies were able to chip away to tie the game at 65.
The Jets turned the ball over on the possession before Andrews’ heroics but were able to get the shot clock violation.
“That was huge ... we played great defense to get the ball back,” Gerber said. “Everyone played well today. Even the guys who didn’t play contributed. We had great team energy. It was just a total team effort.”
• NOC Enid’s women, 15-8, will face Northeastern A&M, 14-12, at 6 p.m. Thursday in a first round game. The Lady Jets swept the Norsewomen in the regular season, 57-54 and 77-70 in overtime.
