EL RENO — Brayden Bock drove in two runs to give NOC Enid a 2-1 win over Redlands in the first game of a Region 2 baseball doubleheader Thursday.
The Cougars won the second game, 5-3, despite Sammy Harris going three for five.
The Jets are now 13-16 overall and 4-6 in the Region. The Cougars are 6-4 and 13-16.
“It was two well-played, well-pitched games,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We came up on the good end and the short end.”
Bock had the third of three Jets singles in the seventh to bring in the winning run.
He drove in Owen Tracy with the first run in the first. NOC Enid had 10 hits with Harris going three for four and Bock going two for four.
Zach Roden allowed only four hits over six innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Redlands scored its only run in the second.
The Jets trailed in the nine-inning second game, 5-1, but scored runs in the eighth and ninth. They had the tying run at the plate when Tyler Fortin got a strikeout to end the game.
Mason Poppen went two-for-five with an RBI and a double. Harris had a double among three hits.
Jack Cline took the loss for NOC Enid, allowing six hits and two earned runs over three and two-thirds innings. He struck out six and walked four. Redlands had 14 hits.
The game had a 35-minute lightening delay.
“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win it,” Mansfield said. “That’s all you can ask of them.”
The two teams will resume the four-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark with Landon Gutierrez and Maddux Mayberry scheduled to pitch for the Jets.
