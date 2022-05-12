ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid pitcher Piercen Mcelyea was money for the Jets in the opening round of the Plains District tournament against East Central Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. The Jets won 9-1 in a shortened game, due in large part to Mcelyea’s seven-inning performance.
“He has been our ace all year,” said NOC coach Scott Mansfield of Mcelyea. “He does a really good job for us. One good thing about him is that he is locked in and controls his emotions really well.”
Over seven innings, Mcelyea allowed one hit and one run, unearned, while striking out seven.
“I just walked out there knowing the defense was going to back me up,” said Mcelyea. “They made some good plays out there and our bats heated up. We put up the runs and that’s all that was needed.”
Early on, it looked as if the game would be a pitcher’s duel. After scoring in the bottom of the first, East Central held the lead until the top of the fourth.
Sammy Harris doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring the Jets’ first run of the game, but it wouldn’t be their last.
NOC exploded with a seven-run sixth inning to take command of the game.
Jack Roubik kicked off the scoring in the sixth with a single to right field to score one and give NOC a 2-1 lead.
Ty Chapman followed that with a single to score a run a few at-bats later, NOC now up 3-1.
Shea Morrison had the biggest hit of the game, a bases-loaded triple to score three runs and put the Jets up 6-1.
Josh Hendricks grounded out in the next at-bat, but Morrison was able to score to put the Jets up 7-1.
The cherry on top of the inning came when Ben Lawson hit a solo homer in the next at-bat to put the Jets up 8-1. With the eight-run rule in effect, all NOC had to do was score again. The Jets wouldn’t in the sixth.
But, after holding East Central scoreless, Harris scored a run in the top of the seventh to give NOC a 9-1 lead.
Mcelyea went out and shut East Central down in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win.
Friday, NOC will face Carl Albert at 4 p.m. for a spot in the semifinals.
“Our guys did an unbelievable job of staying tough,” said Mansfield. “They strung hits together after a tough first time through the lineup.”
