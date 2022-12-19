Heading into the holiday break, there are many reasons to be excited for NOC Enid Jets basketball.
For starters, the Jets are 3-0 in conference play, 11-4 overall and 8-1 at home, but the record is just the start of the positives.
"It feels good to be 3-0 in conference play," said Jets head coach Chris Gerber. "Everyone is healthy and we just need to recharge and get ready to finish the year strong."
Murray State transfer Daylon Andrews is also optimistic when looking at the Jets record.
I think that we are in a pretty good situation with being 11-4," he said. "We play hard and together, I feel like we are going to be hard to beat in this second semester."
NOC Enid is averaging 88.7 points per game and 43.9 rebounds per game, while those stats are great, one stat Gerber and the team aren't too pleased with is 67& — the Jets free throw percentage.
Three players — Cahlese Lee, Jordna Thompson and Andrews are above 8-% from the charity stripe.
Gerber knows that will need to change.
"We definitely need that to be higher," he said. "Free throws will be crucial for close games and I think we will have plenty of close games in conference play. We will definitely practice them, we need to improve in the second semester."
The Jets currently sit in the top 20 in the naton in three stats — assists per game (23/7, fifth), rebound margin per game (23, seventh) and defensive rebounds per game (30.4, 13th)
Chris Wiseman leads the Jets in defensive rebounds per game with five. Wiseman is well aware of how important his role haas been this season.
"My role on the team is to lead by example, and play hard," Wiseman said. I'm an energy guy and being active on boards plays a big roll on getting our team active and engaged."
Gerber too, knows how brobdingnagian that stat could be for his team.
"Defensive rebounds is something we stress on a lot," he said. "We limit teams to one opportunity to score and thats big. I feel like everyone on this team does a good job of limiting second chances, especially Wiseman and Jaylon (Jackson-Curvey)"
Thompson and Andrews combine for 34.3 points per game, a little over 30% of the Jets' output per game.
"They both do a good job of creating for themselves, but also are very unselfish," Gerber said. "88.7 per game is good, but we know there will be some games of 50-60 points, we will need to improve our defense."
Thompson averages 10.7 per game, while Andrews sits at 14.6 per game.
"You know, we just try and go out there and make the best play whether that's scoring the ball or dumping down to our bigs or kick outs to our shooters," Andrews said. "It's good to get everybody involved because it makes everyone want to play harder and everyone has fun."
Thompson, along with Raul Ninez are the only Jets to have started all 15 games this season. Jackson-Curvey leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game. Jackson-Curvey also leads the team in shooting percentage, making 63% of his 6.7 shots per game.
"I believe we are a very talented team," Thompson said. "We do have work that needs to be done to meet our end goal for the season. We are a very unselfish team and this is what I believe makes up special."
The Jets will resume play on Jan. 6 at home against Nationwide Academy. NOC Enid will resume conference play on Jan. 9 against Western Oklahoma State College. Each of NOC Enid's first five games in the new year are at home.
