Timberlake’s Ethan Jenlink was named the most valuable player on the All-Cherokee Strip Conference baseball team announced Tuesday.
Von Schultz of Kremlin-Hillsdale was voted the pitcher of the year while Bronc teammate Jackson Stewart was named the newcomer of the year.
Rounding out the team were Merric Judd, Avery Wallace and Jacob Diller of Timberlake; Zac Snodgrass, Nik Ramos and Kadence Stewart of Kremlin-Hillsdale; Robert Perot and Drake Brady of Waynoka; Rowdy Schmidt of Ringwood; and Kade Shaloy of Lomega.
Honorable mention selections included by school:
Cherokee — Hunter Wimpee
Kremlin-Hillsdale — Maddox Myers, Braden Germundson and Mark Welch
Ringwood — Logan Palmer, Tanner Grebb and Cody Conaway
Timberlake — Cade Severin
