MIAMI, Okla. — Timberlake’s Ethan Jenlink threw three touchdown passes in earning offensive MVP honors as the Green (odd number districts) team beat the Gold (even number districts) 50-30 in the Oklahoma 8-Man Coaches Association All-Star Game Saturday at Northeastern A&M.
Jenlink hit Tiger teammate J.J. Pippin for one score and threw another score to Parker Smith of Covington-Douglas. Smith hit Wildcat teammate Christian Tarango for another TD. Tarango also caught a scoring aerial from Dewar’s Thomas Bronwfield.
