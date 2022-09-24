On a two-game winning streak, the Enid Plainsmen made the last of its three straight road trips before heading back to Enid for homecoming. It also marked the first road loss of the season for Enid, losing to Jenks on Friday, 55-28.
Jenks scored the first 21 points, with two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Ike Owens to start the game, but it wasn’t all rosy for the Trojans, Jenks turned it over in the red zone on the first drive before scoring on three-straight,
Enid got on the board at the on-set of the second quarter after a 70-yard Luke Rauh run set up the senior running back for a one-yard run into the end zone, followed by yet another Daniel Real extra point to put Enid on the board, 21-7.
On the ensuing drive by Jenks, senior Carlos Alvarado recovered a fumble. On the following Enid drive, senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews caught a four-yard pass to put him over 500 yards for the season. The drive, however yielded no points for the Plainsmen.
“Tykie has been playing hard,” said Enid head coach Rashaun Woods. “We have to continue to find ways to get him the ball. Those guys were good and it was a challenge today.”
Jenks scored again with 5:02 left in the half on a 17-yard pass to running back Jalyn Stanford to go ahead, 28-7.
The first half didn’t end the way Enid wanted, Enid had four shots at the end zone with goal to go but came away empty-handed.
The second half couldn’t have started better for the Plainsmen. A five-minute drive to open the half resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Robinson to Andrews, followed by a Daniel Real extra point to make it 28-14, still in favor of Jenks.
Momentum shifted towards Enid, scoring again on a five-yard run from Luke Rauh and another extra point to bring it to a one possession game, 28-21.
That was as close as the Plainsmen would come, however.Jenks scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass to pull out to a 34-21 lead before scoring 14 points off two turnovers in the span of 45 seconds.
A Robinson interception led to a six-yard touchdown pass to Brunk Gray. On the next possession, Robinson threw a pick-six to Stanford to put the Trojans up 48-21.
The Plainsmen responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass, once again from Robinson to Andrews and an extra point to make it 48028.
Jenks scored one final time on a 14-yard run by Boston Carrasco to go up 55-28 where the game would end after a few runs by Luke Rauh on the next possession, with less than a minute left in regulation.
The 28 points the Plainsmen put up against Jenks is the first time in school history, regardless of outcome that Enid has scored more than 20 points against the Trojans.
“I felt like we had a chance to win,” Woods said. “The guys played hard and it was tough to lose. You want to seize those opportunities when you can.”
Rauh finished with 212 yards, a season-high and two touchdowns, also a season-high. Robinson and starter Bennett Percival combined to go 12-23 for 102 yards, Robinson threw both touchdowns and both interceptions.
“I challenge him to run with anger,” Woods said on Rauh’s season-high day. “The last two he has answered the call and so has the offensive line.”
Tykie Andrews caught six passes for 64 yards and both passing scores. Brock Slater also caught four passes for 32 yards and rushed for 19 more.
Enid was aided heavily by 13 penalties by Jenks for 105 yards including two pass interference calls that would eventually lead to score for the Plainsmen.
Jenks ran for 231 yards and three scores. Overall, the Trojans out-gained Enid 405-363, but Enid controlled the ground game, rushing for 30 yards more than the Trojans.
Enid returns to D. Bruce Selby next Friday for a homecoming match up with Moore, who lost to Westmoore, 27-17 on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.