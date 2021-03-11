ENID, Okla. — For Jalen Stamps, a sophomore slump was never a part of the plan.
The sophomore guard has taken a big leap this year both on and off the court, and head coach Chris Gerber says it’s making a big impact on the team.
“Jalen has been a blessing to coach,” Gerber said. “I’ve been really pleased with his growth and leadership from last year to this year. He’s definitely taken a big step in his game and his maturity. He’s improved all around.”
Stamps averaged 8.6 points per game as a freshman while shooting 48% from the field and 41% from deep. He averaged 18 minutes per game and started in 13-of-31 games. This season, the Indiana-native has doubled his points per game (16.7) and is even more efficient at 50% shooting from the field and 57% from behind the arc.
“You’ll notice a big change in my game from this year to last year,” Stamps said. “It was a big change. I just made sure that I came in and took care of that during the summer.”
Stamps said that his own personal goal for this season was to be named to the All-Conference team and be named conference MVP.
Stamps said that coming to Enid was an obvious choice after getting an offer from the school early in his recruiting process.
The 6-foot guard from Indiana hadn’t received many offers to that point and other schools indicated they wouldn’t offer him for a couple more years. So Stamps made the decision to commit early, something he said he hasn’t regretted.
“They told me it would be a great program and that my game will advance, and that’s exactly what happened,” Stamps said.
The Jets traveled to Tonkawa on Feb. 27, losing 74-62, but have won three-straight since including a 96-66 win over Western Oklahoma State and an 81-65 win over Eastern Oklahoma State.
Stamps said he felt his team gave themselves a chance to beat the Mavericks but were unable to take advantage of some of the shots it was given.
“We’re very prepared,” Stamps said. “... I feel like last game there were just a lot of missed shots. They were really (shots) that we could hit, it just wasn’t our night, but we’re definitely prepared for the next matchup.”
Lady Jets looking for season sweep
NOC Enid’s women’s team will be taking on the Lady Mavs at 5:30 at the Mabee Center Fieldhouse.
The Lady Jets defeated Tonkawa 59-54 on the road in their last meeting and are 1-2 since. They picked up an 85-39 win over Western Oklahoma State and have lost back-to-back to Eastern Oklahoma State, 83-69 and Seminole State College, 68-39.
