NOC Enid’s Jaylon Jackson-Curry no doubt picked up a few fans Friday for the Jets’ grade-school day against Mid-America Christian JV at the Mabee Center.
Jackson-Curry scored his team’s first 13 points on a way to a 21-point night as the Jets routed the Evangels, 91-55. NOC Enid raised its record to 10-4 with the win. They have won three straight.
“That’s what he does," said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “He has the skills and lately he has had the motor. He just has to keep improving. He picked up the others. You just hope the whole team does this non-stop."
Jackson-Curry attacked the rim and delighted the young fans with four dunks. The Jets raced out to a 9-0 lead to open the game and were up 23-2 after a basket by Christian Austin with 13:50 left in the half. They led 47-21 at halftime and kept up the lead the second half.
Gerber was able to substitute with 12 different players being in the scoring column. Jordan Thompson was the other Jet in double figures with 15.
Gerber said the Jets got what they wanted out of the game with finals coming up next week. NOC Enid will host Kansas Wesleyan next Thursday in its final game before Christmas break.
“We are ready for the break," he said. “We were able to muster enough energy to do the right thing. At this time of year, you’re tired, but we did a decent job of playing hard and doing the right thing. The whole team was ready. We weren’t consistently there, but everyone showed their moments."
More than hundred grade school fans cheered their hearts out. They got to shoot baskets at halftime and posed with the team for a picture. The Jets last had a grade school day three years ago.
“It was a fun atmosphere for them," Gerber said. “Hopefully, we keep that tradition growing and we have more of these."
