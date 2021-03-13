OKLAHOMA CITY — Kingfisher’s boys showed they could be a prime-time team at 9:30 in the morning.
The Yellowjackets shot 71.4% from the field in the first half to take a 26-14 lead and were 56.8% from the field for the game in beating Classen SAS at Northeast, 58-33 in the Class 4A state semifinals at State Fair Arena.
No. 1 Kingfisher, 24-1, will play No. 2 Heritage Hall, a 74-56 winner over Tulsa Webster, at 6 p.m. Saturday in the state finals. Kingfisher beat Heritage Hall in the 2019 state finals before being denied a chance for a repeat title in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Kingfisher’s seniors are 106-3 in their careers. The Yellowjackets have won 19 straight.
Meanwhile, the Chargers (21-5) have won 10 straight. Heritage Hall is led by Auburn signee Trey Alexander. Kingfisher has two Division I signees in Bijan Cortes (Oklahoma) and Matthew Stone (North Texas)
“It’s going to a dogfight,’’ said Kingfisher assistant coach Chris Combs. “We have seen each other quite a bit in this moment. Both teams have put their best foot forward and deserve to be there. We will have to make them hit difficult shots and limit them to one shot. They are a really good offensive rebounding team. We need to be good tomorrow.’’
The Yellowjackets had four players in double figures Friday — Stone and Jared Birdcall with 14, Maverick Ridenour with 12 and Cortes with 11.
Kingfisher blew the game open with a 22-7 third quarter spurt to take a 48-21 lead.
Kingfisher was 10 of 14 from the field in the first half and 21 of 37 for the game. They were two of 10 from three-point range for 20% and 10 of 13 from the foul line for 76.9%.
Birdcall was six of nine from the field while Stone was six of eight.
Ridenour was three of four from the field and two of six from three-point range. Cortes was four of nine.
It was only the fourth time the Yellowjackets were held under 60 points this season.
“We are at our best when we spread the wealth like that,’’ Combs said. “I thought we played great today. We turned it over too much in the first period, but once we solved that, we did a good job taking care of the ball.’’
It was the ninth time the Yellowjackets held an opponent to 35 points or less — four of those have been in the postseason.
The Comets were only 10 of 31 from the field for 32.3% and two of 16 from three-point for 12.5%. Classes SAS at Northeast turned the ball over 19 times and Kingfisher turned that into 18 points.
“We were able to get into transition and get some easy baskets,’’ Combs said. “The defense was solid. We were able to take things away that they like to do. Defense is something we work on every day and it’s paid off for us over the years. A lot our points come from our defense.’’
Anthony Turner was the lone Comet in double figures with 15.
