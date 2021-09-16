Ally Meeks was a promising freshman pitcher for the Lady Longhorns, before a shoulder injury left her wondering whether she’d ever be able to return to her previous level.
Meeks was pitching on the road against Jones in a JV game, when she started to notice that something wasn’t right. Chisholm head coach Kevin Burns could tell something was wrong, and pulled Meeks from the game.
The team played another game later that day, and Meeks tried to pitch again, but this time the pain was too much. After throwing just a single pitch, Meeks went down to her knees, crying from the pain.
An MRI found that Meeks had torn a muscle in her shoulder, which left her unable to play for the rest of her freshman season. She had another setback during her sophomore year, which forced her to undergo a second shoulder surgery.
Meeks missed the majority of her freshman and sophomore season while rehabbing the injury and made her return as a junior in 2020.
“It just made me love the game even more before than I already had because of what I’d been through,” Meeks said. “I learned not to take anything for granted, because once it’s gone, it’s gone and you’ll miss it more than ever. My faith was a big part of that.”
When she did get the chance to return to the field again, Meeks said she was unsure whether she’d be able to play as well as she did before the injury. Now a senior, Meeks is no longer able to pitch due to the injury, but has been able to find other ways to make an impact for her team in the outfield.
“She had a positive attitude,” Burns said. “She was discouraged with not being able to play, but she took it like a trooper, in terms of not being able to play. It’s not easy, but she battled and she was faithful in rehab and physical therapy”
Meeks has been able to continue to elevate her game through her athleticism and ability to get on base.
Burns said she’s become a proficient drag bunter from the right side.
“She can catch the third baseman playing deep and drop a bunt down with her speed,” he said. “Even if they’re playing up for bunts, if she gets it down the right spots she can beat it out.”
