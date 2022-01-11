Dr. Gary Breece and Justin Glenn will be the first two inductees into the Wrestling Hall of Fame Tuesday preceding the No. 13-ranked Plainsmen’s 7 p.m. dual with No. 7 Yukon at the Enid High School gym.
The dual will be preceded by the middle school and girls matches starting at 6.
Glenn is Enid’s only four-time state placer, winning the 285-pound state championship in 2006 and being the runner-up in 2007.
Breece was an NCAA champion in 1974 for the University of Oklahoma where he was a four-time All-American. He was a three-time state champion in high school.
“We wanted to honor them for all of their accomplishments,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “Gary doesn’t live in Enid anymore, but he was an integral part of our program from youth to high school with all of his time and money.’’
Glenn is currently coaching at Jenks.
Holland said he hopes the Hall will add one member per year.
The Millers, coming off a team championship at last week’s Jenks Tournament, will be a formidable opponent. They are 5-1 in duals with their only loss coming to Mustang, 48-18.
They crowned two champions at Jenks — 126-pounder Jonah Hansom and 285-pounder Lane Parks. Alex Wilson (170) and Za Stillwell (220) were second.
“We need competition like this,’’ Holland said. “Seeing good teams like this only helps you to get better.’’
The Plainsmen had two seconds at Jenks — Trinit Zweifel, 145 and Carlos Alvarado, 195. Steven Brooks (138) and Hector Perez (106) were fifth and sixth.
Enid was 1-2 in head-to-head matches with Yukon at Jenks. Alvarado pinned Shane Scott. Perez was pinned by Hayden Wright while Brady Ramsey pinned Vinny Vandiver at 132.
“It was a good tournament for us,’’ Holland said. “We had a few losses that we would have liked to have back, but you learn from this and move on.’’
Enid, coming off a 50-30 loss to Sapulpa last week, is 3-2 in duals. The probable lineup will have Perez, 106; Peyton Zweifel, 113; Ryan Itbu, 113 or 120; Zach Fortner, 126; Vandiver, 132; Brooks, 138; Trinit Zweifel, 145; Leslie Fortner, 152; Blake Fuksa, 160; Jason Sayres, 182; Alvarado, 195; Josh Withey, 195 or 220; and Seth Melvin, 285.
The dual will serve as a warmup for Thursday’s district duals at Owasso where EHS will face the host Rams, Del City and Broken Arrow.
