EHS Swimming

Enid's Taylor Higbee swims the breaststroke in the 200 yard medley relay Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at the Denny Price Family YMCA.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Enid High’s swim team will be battling more than just Mustang and Choctaw in a 5:30 p.m. dual at the Denny Price Family YMCA Tuesday.

EHS coach Samuel Stewart said approximately half of his team has been battling the flu bug.

“I just hope that we have half the team there,’’ said EHS coach Samuel Stewart. “There’s been a lot of sickness going around.’’

The meet was originally scheduled for a quadrangular with Harrah, Choctaw and Mustang. Harrah has pulled out and Choctaw has not confirmed it will be there, Stewart said.

“All the sickness has definitely changed things,’’ he said. “We have been working on speed. We just want to see where everybody is right now and what changes we need to make.’’

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you