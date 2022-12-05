ENID, Okla. — Enid High’s swim team will be battling more than just Mustang and Choctaw in a 5:30 p.m. dual at the Denny Price Family YMCA Tuesday.
EHS coach Samuel Stewart said approximately half of his team has been battling the flu bug.
“I just hope that we have half the team there,’’ said EHS coach Samuel Stewart. “There’s been a lot of sickness going around.’’
The meet was originally scheduled for a quadrangular with Harrah, Choctaw and Mustang. Harrah has pulled out and Choctaw has not confirmed it will be there, Stewart said.
“All the sickness has definitely changed things,’’ he said. “We have been working on speed. We just want to see where everybody is right now and what changes we need to make.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.