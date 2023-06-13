ENID, Okla. — Carlos Alvarado, the ever-optimist, is not feeling sorry for himself after having to withdraw from the Oklahoma team for the National Junior Duals scheduled to begin in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Alvarado, a two-time state medalist for the Plainsmen, has Stephen Johnson Syndrome — a disease caused by an allergic reaction to medication. It causes the skin to reject medication and fall off the body.
“I’m too sick to do anything,” he said. “I can’t be outside. It’s really heartbreaking, but I have to look at the positive. I could have pushed through it and wrestled and have gotten hurt which would caused me to be out longer than this week.
“I know I can’t let this break me down. I’m destined for better things.”
The disease is so rare that his recovery time is “up in the air,” Alvarado said.
“It could be a week or two or a couple of weeks,” he said, “but it will take a lot to knock me down.”
Alvarado still hopes to join Enid teammates Payton Zweifel, Shae Salinas and Hector Perez at the Junior Nationals in Fargo July 15.
“We’re taking this thing real slow,” he said. “I hope I can get some training in before we go to Fargo. I just try to look on the bright side and see how it goes.”
Alvarado plans to walk on at Oklahoma State, where he has a full academic scholarship. He hopes to begin training there soon.
“I’m going to get more financial help than most kids (in wrestling on scholarship),” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.