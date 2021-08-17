Even with Oklahoma and Texas bolting the Big 12 for the SEC, Oklahoma State should be in good shape due to the overall strength of its athletic department.
That was the assessment of Dave Hunziker, voice of Oklahoma State athletics for the last 20 years, during his visit Monday to Enid Rotary Club.
“I wish I could give the fans a guess as to how everyone will react to this, but I just don’t know,” Hunziker said. “If you see the SEC pull some power move and try to take Oregon or USC out of the Pac-12, then I think the gloves are off. However, I’d like to think we will be OK. Oklahoma State offers so much athletically. If you have Oklahoma State in your conference, you will not fall off in any of the 16 sports we offer. Most of the sports in your conferences are going to be better because Oklahoma State is in it.”
However, he said money is going to be a big factor in what happens.
“The issue is that in today’s world, athletic ability doesn’t matter like it used to,” he said. “These conferences are so big, they feel like they have all of their bases covered. They don’t want to take on somebody else and split their team shares 20 ways instead of 16. It’s about money, it is all about money. At some point, the quality of our program will land us in a good spot. I think competitively, we would be fine. The tricky part is how you can manage it financially.”
As the college football season gears up, questions remain regarding conference realignment. With the Big 12, including Oklahoma State being left out of realignment and alliance discussions, questions about TV rights, revenue and overall athletic value are arising.
Much off Hunziker’s program at Enid Rotary Club centered around Texas and Oklahoma’s move to the SEC from the Big 12, as well as alliance talks coming from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12.
Conference moves all begin and end with television rights and money, Hunziker said. Around 15 years ago, when the Big Ten Network began, network officials went out to all the cable companies across the country and showed their schools’ huge alumni numbers in Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburg, Philadelphia and New York. The cable networks were then able to see that plenty of subscribers wanted to watch the Big Ten Network. At the Big Ten Network’s inception, cable companies took $3.25 off each cable bill that went straight to the Big 10 Network, Hunziker said.
In 2010, there were preparations for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, among other Big 12 schools, to leave the for the Pac-12 (which was known as the Pac-10 then).
“We were lucky to survive in 2010,” Hunziker said. “In June 2010, we had a Pac-10 commissioner in Stillwater working out the details of a move to the Pac-12, for us and Oklahoma. That was basically a done deal. But it didn’t get done, and we survived.”
Conference realignments for money or political reasons aren’t a recent occurrence. Hunziker said he had a conversation in 2011 with a highly respected former college athletics administrator. Hunziker paraphrased the conversation, saying the University of Texas’ Longhorn Network was created to destroy the Big 12. The Big 12 is a group of schools in middle America with limited viewers.
“ESPN would rather the Big 12 go away because they don’t like giving them coverage,” he said. “They don’t see the return in views. That was their concern.
“I thought about that conversation so many times in the last 10 years, because he was spot on,” Hunziker said. “It’s amazing that we lasted as long as we did, really. There were some weird things with OU and Texas that had their own TV deals, but generally speaking, there was pretty strong camaraderie in our group. We made it work, that’s for sure.”
Administrators and coaches wish they could tell fans where things are headed for the Big 12, he said.
“The proposed scheduling alliance that was talked around the Pac-12, ACC and the Big 10. That was not my favorite thing to have read last week,” Hunziker said. “It concerns me a little bit, because the talk was that the Big 12 was not included. It doesn’t mean they won’t be, but it was not part of that initial discussion. So, it’s hard to know. I would say I’m 80% certain that it is going to be at least the spring before we know anything at all.
“The good news for Oklahoma State, it is pretty clear that the Pac-12, Big Ten and the ACC are really hacked off at the SEC, and to some degree, ESPN,” Hunziker said, “especially the Pac-12 and Big Ten, whose primary television partner is Fox.”
