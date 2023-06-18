Enid News & Eagle
MIAMI — Caden Humphries of Pioneer was voted the offensive player of the game for the Gold team, but the Green came away with a 50-38 win in the Oklahoma 8-Man Football Coaches Association All-Star game Saturday.
Humphries was a one-man offensive machine in the fourth quarter scoring on a 95-yard run and catching a touchdown pass from Brody Shelby of Hollis. He scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter.
“I’m proud of him,” said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet. “I’m proud of all three boys (Humphries, Rowdy Hoy and Erik Alatorre). They represented the school well.”
Prince Dweb of Tipton was voted the Green offensive player of the year, scoring on runs of two and 20 yards.
OBA’s Bodie Boydstun scored the Green’s first touchdown on a one-yard run. The Green scored on all five possessions in the first half as well as a 70-yard kickoff return by Vcake Wassana of Maud in taking a 42-20 lead.
The Green could score only once in the second half. They lost a fumble and were held inside the five on downs. Waukomis’ Ricky Woodruff made some big defensive plays as did Hoy.
Cody Pester of Seiling scored on runs of three and 86 yards for the Gold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.