After rushing for over 3,100 yards for Pioneer last season, senior running back Caden Humphries is preparing to make a big decision — where he will play his college ball.
After picking up an offer from Bethel on Monday to ring in the new year, Humphries has six offers so far with more possibly coming.
Bethel is the newest in the mix for Humphries, who scored 37 times on the ground as a senior.
The school, an NAIA school, is located in Newton, Kan. Bethel was 9-1 in 2022.
Along with Bethel is Sterling College, another NAIA school in Sterling, Kan. Sterling plays in the same conference as Bethel and McPherson, another school that has offered the shifty back.
Sterling was 2-8 last season.
Humphries said he likes the program, but a detractor, like many of his offers, is that it isn’t in state.
McPherson is located in McPherson, Kan. McPherson was 5-5 in 2022 with two wins over top 10 teams.
“I really like the football program,” Humphries said. “I could say that about all of these schools, but it still is out of state, which is the only bad thing.”
Hendrix College, located in Conway, Ark., has also offered Humphries. Hendrix is a Division III school and went 3-7 in 2022.
Quincy University, a Division II school out of Illinois, has also offered Humphries. Quincy was 4-7 last season.
Humphries also has an offer from Goode Prep in Alabama.
“The coaches are extremely helpful and want the best for me,” he said. “But it would be out of state and me, I don’t know too much about the type of league and division they play in.”
Humphries took an unofficial visit to Southern Nazarene University, a Division II school in Bethany.
SNU has not offered yet, but is showing interest in Humphries along with Southern Oklahoma State and University of Central Oklahoma.
Prior to taking visits, Humphries has set a top three of McPherson, Hendrix and Quincy, but Humphries knows that all could change once he makes visits later this month.
If none of those three in-state schools offer Humphries, he has another list of priorities.
“It (his decision) will most likely come down to how much the scholarship covers and where the college is located.” he said. “It (level of play) does not as much. My main goal is to just ball out wherever I go.”
Along with rushing for 3,121 yards and 37 scores, Humphries caught 20 passes for 270 yards and two scores, accounting for 3,381 total yards.
Humphries was equally as good on defense, with 94 tackles and two sacks. He also has seven interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.
