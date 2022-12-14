WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer’s Caden Humphries and Rowdy Hoy were selected as MVPs on the All-District B-7 team announced recently.
Humphries, Hoy and linemen Sean Rich and Erik Alatorre were among the district’s selections for the 8-man all-star game next July in Miami.
Rich has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas next Monday.
Rich, Alatorre, Cody Moody and specialist Jacob Munholland were first team offensive all-district selections. Lineman Roque De La Torre and back Kyce O’Donnell were first team defensive selections.
Linemen Jordan Pearce and Marcus Tolbert were second team defensive selections as was back Christian Morrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.