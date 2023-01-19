After a senior season that saw him rush for over 2,700 yards, Pioneer’s Caden Humphries has found his college home and he is staying in Oklahoma at Southern Nazarene University.
“It’s a great feeling (to find a college),” Humphries said. “I’ve always wanted to play football at the next level, one step closer to my dream for sure.”
Humphries, along with three other area recruits, committed to Southern Nazarene this past weekend.
“I love the coaching staff and the program,” he said. “I liked the campus and it was in state, which works best for me. They also offered me a great scholarship that covers a lot of the cost.”
While he doesn’t know any of the other three — all from Enid, he is looking forward to getting the chance to meet them, as the quartet chase their college football dreams together.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “I don’t think I know any of them personally, but it’s going to be cool meeting them and talking to them since we probably have some of the same friends.”
Humphries scored 32 times on the ground this season and caught two touchdowns for Pioneer while accounting for 2,894 of the Mustangs’ 3,825 yards.
Humphries also made 80 tackles and had six interceptions.
“It was a great season for me for sure,” he said “I wouldn’t have done it without my line and fullback. I would just tell them if they get me a hole, I was going to hit it and score, they did an outstanding job this year blocking for me which led to my yards.”
Leaving as one of the best players in the history of Pioneer High School, Humphries knows what his legacy is as a part of two state quarterfinal teams over his four seasons.
Humphries’ legacy at Pioneer won’t be judged by football alone, however.
“I feel like I definitely left a mark in just all the sports,” he said. “I broke the school record for rushing yards, I hold multiple school records in track, I’ve always been a top student at Pioneer as well. Me and my senior class made it to the quarterfinals twice, the semifinals once but sadly our senior year we went out in the second round, but I do feel like I’ve made my mark and left a great legacy at Pioneer.”
