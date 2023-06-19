EDMOND — Enid Majors coach Dylan Norsen is happy that recent Plainsmen graduate James Humphrey will be going him to Northwestern Oklahoma State this fall.
Humphrey looked like Babe Ruth in an 18-7 win over MVP Bandy of Oklahoma City in the finals of the Big Fire OKC Big Friendly Classic on Sunday at Oklahoma Christian University. The Majors, 14-0, had shut out Prestige Worldwide Baseball of Collinsville, 7-0, in the semifinals.
Humphrey homered twice, including a grand slam in the second inning, in driving in seven runs. He had a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the first to headline a 17-hit attack.
Humphrey has four home runs this summer for the Majors.
“He’s swinging it really good," said Norsen, an NWOSU assistant. “He is seeing it well and putting some real good swings on it."
The Majors had a lot of good swings in scoring four in the first, six in the second, two in the fourth and fifth and four in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule.
Garrett Shull was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Alex Conover was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a triple and an RBI. Colton Strange was 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double. Carson Moore was 1-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Trevin Pettigrew was 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI.
“We’re making good contact every time we swing it," Norsen said. “This was one of the better teams we played this year."
Ace Jake Kennedy allowed five hits and five runs — all earned — over four innings with six strikeouts and three walks to get the win.
“Jake didn’t have his 'A' stuff, but it he grinded it out and came after them," Norsen said.
MAJORS 7, PRESTIGE WORLDWIDE BASEBALL 0
Conover, a recent Tuttle graduate, had a no-hitter until the seventh as the Majors recorded their second shutout of the five-game tournament.
Conover struck out nine and walked only two. He threw 75 pitches.
“He was incredible," said Norsen of the Cowley County bound pitcher. “He mixed in his pitches well and threw strikes."
Shull hit a home run to pace the offensive attack.
The Majors outscored opponents 53-13 over their five games. It was the team’s third tournament championship of the summer.
“We’re rising to the occasion," Norsen said. “This is the best we have played so far this summer."
The Majors will return to action at 11:15 a.m. Thursday when they play Crude Baseball in pool play at the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.