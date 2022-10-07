WAUKOMIS — No one might have been happier than Caden Humphries when Pioneer senior Rowdy Hoy was moved back from quarterback to fullback recently.
Humphries especially appreciated Hoy’s lead blocking Thursday when he rushed for a career-high 349 yards on 23 carries, including touchdown runs of 27, 31, 36, 48, 48 and 14 in the Mustangs’ 58-26 rout of Barnsdall in the District B-7 opener for both teams.
“It’s a lot better for me when he’s at fullback,’’ Humphries said. “I can read off him better. He is a phenomenal lead blocker.’’
“I’m really proud of him,’’ said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet, “but he wouldn’t have had the game he had if it wasn’t for the lead blocker (Hoy) in front of him and our linemen (Sean Rich, Erik Alatorre and Cody Moody) and tight ends (Roque DeLaTorre and Jordan Peace).’’
Humphries’ big game allowed him to go over 1,000 yards for the season and have the Mustangs (1-0 district and 2-3 overall) back on track after an 0-3 start.
“I feel pretty good about tonight but there’s a lot of things that I can improve on,’’ Humphries said. “If it wasn’t for the line and my lead blockers I wouldn’t have had the game I had.’’
Humphries’ said winning the district opener had more importance than a 300-yard plus rushing day.
“It was very important,’’ he said. “A lot of people think that we’re going to play low in the district. We’re going to win the district. That’s what we’re shooting for. My only goal is to come out and win the game. That’s the only thing on my mind.’’
Overstreet agreed the first district win is the biggest thing.
“That’s what we needed to do,’’ he said. “A lot of people don’t know who we are.’’
Humphries also scored on defense on a nine-yard pass interception on a ball that was thrown right to him.
“It was an easy read,’’ Humphries said. “I knew where it was going. I just jumped out in front of it.’’
Humphries and the Mustangs were very opportunistic.
The 27-yard run in the first period capped a 11-play, 62-yard drive but the others came much swifter.
The second came after Hoy recovered a fumble at the Panthers’ 31. Humphries scored on the next play.
Maverick Lanphear cut the lead to 16-6 when he scored on a two-yard run with 4:35 left. Humphries scored on 36-yard run three plays later to make it 24-6 at halftime after an unsuccessful onside kick gave PHS the ball at the Barnsdall 49.
The pass interception came on Barnsdall’s first series of the second half. The 48-yard run was on the first play after Pioneer held on downs. The next 48-yard run came on the first play after another unsuccessful onside kick. The 14-yard run concluded a 10-play, 53-yard drive.
“I came in confident,’’ Humphries said. “I knew when I got the ball I would get nothing but positive yards and keep the chains moving. It was one of my better games, but I could improve a lot.’’
Christian Morrow scored Pioneer’s other touchdown on a three-yard run. Morrow added three two-point conversions.
Overstreet was pleased with senior quarterback Jaycob Munholland.
“This was one of those games where we needed everybody to show up,’’ he said. “I’m real proud of the kid. He hadn’t played football since the fourth grade but this was a stepping stone for him.’’
Barnsdall, 4-2 overall, other touchdowns on came on passes of 65 and 27 yards from Lanphear to James Jordan and a 14-yard pass from Lanphear to Braden Byers.
“We have been giving up too many big plays,’’ Overstreet said. “That’s something we have to get better at. We did a good job stopping the run (101 yards on 43 carries for 2.3 average), but they got some deep balls.’’
Pioneer will visit Olive next Thursday.
