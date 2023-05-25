A long trip to Caddo for a team football camp proved to be worth it for the Garber Wolverines this week.
The Wolverines, coming off a rare non-playoff season (5-5), went against teams such as Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian, Caddo, Dewar, Weleetka and Depew.
“It was great competition against teams you don’t see all the time,’’ said Wolverines coach Koy Hughes. “I was really pleased with our effort, toughness and how we responded to it. We were going against teams who are where we want to be. The kids didn’t back down a bit.’’
The camp concluded spring practice which began earlier this month.
“There were some growing pains,’’ Hughes said. “Ten practices aren’t enough to get everything solidified but the effort and execution was great. We fought our tails off.’’
Junior wide receiver-defensive back Mark Bishop and junior fullback-linebacker Treven Blaser sat out the team camp for precautionary reasons but served as coaches to help younger players line up correctly.
With eight offensive and seven defensive starters back, Hughes saw a more mature team both physically and mentally. He said work ethic and attitude were the biggest strides made.
“Those guys have played a lot of football the last two years,’’ Hughes said. “We want those guys to step up and take leadership roles, not only on the field but in the weight room and watching films. They were showing that.’’
The more experienced Wolverines now can talk with coaches about what they could have done differently.
“They know what to expect now,’’ Hughes said.
Carson Bishop was “phenomenal’’ at running back, Hughes said. Sophomore linebacker Colton Deeds stepped up on defense in the absence of Blaser. Linemen Trenton Hoopes Dakota Martin, Jackson Wiebling, Kooper Hughes and Seth Smith were dominant at times. Wide receiver-defensive back Domingo Ramirez was showing recovery from a back injury which slowed him in 2022.
Quarterback Brett Howry, who has thrown for almost 5,000 yards in two years, has added 10 pounds of muscle which will make him more of a running threat, coach Hughes said.
Wiebling has been moved from center to guard with Martin going back to center.
“That has worked out really good,’’ Hughes said.
The Wolverines have built confidence in the weight room where they have become bigger, faster and stronger. The team’s inexperience (20 of 27 were freshmen and sophomores last year) contributed to the physical mismatches.
“Our kids have taken a beating the last few years because we were so young,’’ Hughes said. “They have learned from it and they want to be the alpha this year. It’s our turn to be more mature and more physical.
Garber allowed an average of 43.9 points a year ago. New defensive coordinator Justin Savage has put in a hybrid 3-3 look.
“They are dialed in and learning and picking coach Savage’s brain,’’ Hughes said. “He has so much experience in the 8-man game. We’re just looking at a new technique. Coach Savage knows how to relate to kids and get more out of them.’’
Veteran assistant Mark Timberlake has also contributed to the new defensive look. Coach Hughes said Garber is developing enough depth to be able to depend on the second defense some.
Former Alva and Southern Nazarene quarterback Mitchell Meyer has joined the coaching staff. His background in physical therapy has “given a lot of energy’’ to the weight program and injury rehab, coach Hughes said.
“The kids relate to him as well,’’ he said.
The Wolverines will lift weights four times a week during the summer and will participate in Covington-Douglas’ five-on-five passing league June 22, 26 and 29. Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith expects to have 12 teams participating. Some areas of the baseball field will be used to expand participation.
“We’re really excited about that,’’ said coach Hughes said. “There will be some elite teams there.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.