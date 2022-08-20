WAUKOMIS — Rowdy Hoy went through some growing pains in his unofficial debut as the Pioneer starting quarterback in the Mustangs’ scrimmage with Davenport at Mustang Field Friday.
He fumbled a few snaps from scrimmage but showed some athleticism and football smarts in throwing to two touchdown passes to returning starter running back Caden Humphries.
Humphries scored on a 36-yard swing pass where he went the last 30 yards, breaking a few tackles in the process.
Hoy later connected with Humphries on a 40-yard touchdown pass. Humphries caught the wobby pass at about the 10 in a crowded field and broke away to score.
“He’s my boy, I got to feed him,’’ said Hoy about Humphries.
“He played all right,’’ Humphries said of Hoy. “He hasn’t played under center much and he needs work, but overall he did all right.’’
Humphries scored on both of his pass receptions from Hoy.
“I love making plays,’’ Humphries. “The first one was a little high but I got the ball into the open field and I had some really good blocks. The second one was up high in the air. You just had to make the play.’’
Hoy said he was disappointed with the fumbled snaps, but is patient.
“It’s going to take time,’’ he said. “I haven’t got much practice. I will get more practice next week.’’
Hoy and Humphries both said they hope the run-oriented Mustangs will pass a little more this season.
“I need work on my passing,’’ Hoy said. “When we get that done, we will be a much better team.’’
“I think we will spread it out more,’’ Humphries said.
Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said while Hoy had some iffy plays he stepped up and did what he needed to do.
“I’m proud of what he did,” Overstreet said. “He took control of things.’’
Both teams scored four touchdowns on the night with backup quarterback Christian Morrow scoring on runs of 36 and 12 yards on Pioneer’s last possession of plays (the second and ninth plays) of 10-play series.
“The little guy was elusive,” Overstreet said. “He did a good job hiding behind the linemen.’’
Both teams ran approximately 40 plays with Pioneer freshman Brandon Doyle running for a two-point conversion after Morrow’s last score.
Overstreet singled out linebacker Roque DeLaTorre, who was moved there this spring after three years at end. Sean Rich played some stand up defensive end.
Pioneer’s first unit held the Bulldogs scoreless on the first possession.
Bulldog running back Dez Finney scored on runs of 24 and 13 yards the second possession when PHS had its subs in. Gage Keith threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Colton Vanfossen on the third possession. Davenport’s other score came on a 24-yard run by Kane Wehrle on the final possession.
“We were playing some guys in different spots and they were learning on the run,’’ Overstreet said. “The guys pursue well. We had some happy feet but we’ll figure that out on film. The important thing was we got to play a lot of people and we didn’t get anyone hurt.’’
The Mustangs will host Class B power Shattuck at 7 p.m. next Friday. It will be the Skordle Game of the Week,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.