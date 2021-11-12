Enid News & Eagle
GARBER — Brett Howry threw four touchdown passes as Garber blasted Foyil 52-0 in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
Howry connected with Carson Schovanec for 19 yards, Tye Chester for 32, David Nagel for 16 and Mark Bishop for 6 as the Wolverines ended the game at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.
The other three Garber touchdowns came on the ground, with Carson Bishop running 42 yards for a score, and Nate Moore and Nagel scoring on 1-yard runs.
The Wolverines rolled up 329 yards in offense, while holding Foyil to just 54.
Garber, 9-1, will play at Dewar next week. The Dragons pounded Cave Springs 81-6.
TIMBERLAKE 54,
OAKS MISSION 0
HELENA — Timberlake recorded its sixth shutout of the season — and third in a row — with a 54-0 win over Oaks Mission in the opening round of the Class C playoffs.
J.J. Pippin scored the only two times he carried the ball on runs of 10 and 55 yards. Merric Judd also scored twice, on a 70-yard punt return and a 28-yard run.
Ethan Jenlink scored on a fumble return for the Tigers, who ended the game at halftime on the mercy rule. Avery Wallace also scored on a fumble return.
Timberlake only ran 16 offensive plays for 201 yards, while holding Oaks Mission to 42 yards.
The Tigers, 11-0, will play host to Boise City next week. The Wildcats beat Maysville 44-14.
SHATTUCK 48,
POND CREEK-HUNTER 0
POND CREEK — Jesse Gibson and Caden Laverty combined to rush for seven touchdowns as Shattuck shut out Pond Creek-Hunter 48-0 in the Class B playoffs.
Gibson scored on runs of 7, 1 and 2 yards, while Laverty scored on runs of 33, 35, 65 and 17.
Pond Creek-Hunter managed just 101 yards in the game, and got down to the Shattuck 20 once in the second period before an interception ended the drive. The game ended in the third period on the mercy rule.
The Indians, 8-2, will play Velma-Alma next week. The Panthers end their season at 7-4.
FAIRVIEW 48,
CORDELL 6
FAIRVIEW — Fairview scored all its points in the first half and cruised to a 48-6 win over Cordell in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Blake Pereze scored three touchdowns for the Yellowjackets on runs of 74 and 2 yards, and a 37-yard interception return.
Jax Bernard threw three touchdown passes, connecting with Bryce Ramay for 6 yards, Austin Houk for 40 and Trace Bonham for 12. Brenner Fortune also scored for Fairview on a 33-yard run.
The Yellowjackets, 11-0, will play host to Tonkawa next week. The Buccaneers beat Wayne 27-0.
LAVERNE 54, CHEROKEE 8
LAVERNE — Six players scored for Laverne as the Tigers beat Cherokee 54-8 to open the Class B playoffs.
Felix Teal scored twice for Laverne on runs of 42 and 41 yards.
Mason Massee, Gabe Lovell, Tayte Dome, Houston Bockelman and Peyton Freeman also scored for Laverne.
Cherokee’s touchdown came on a 27-yard pass from Kai McHenry to Kolby Roberts.
Laverne, 10-0, will play Tipton next week. The Tigers beat Southwest Covenant 52-6. The Chiefs end the season at 3-8.
PLAINVIEW 48, KINGFISHER 20
PLAINVIEW — Jax Sternberger accounted for three touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Plainview beat Kingfisher 48-20 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Sternberger ran 2 yards for a score and threw touchdown passes of 7 and 64 yards to Slade Snodgrass.
The Yellowjackets close out the season at 6-5.
CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 48, ALVA 22
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crossings Christian built up a 41-0 halftime lead and beat Alva 48-22 in the Class 2A playoffs.
Kade Slater threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns for the Goldbugs, connecting with Drake Wharton for 53 yards, Daylon Molone for 10 yards and Kelton O’Neil for 28 for scores.
Alva ends its season at 4-7.
REGENT PREP 64,
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 28
TULSA — Regent Prep ended Covington-Douglas’ football season with a 64-28 win over the Wildcats in the Class B playoffs.
Parker Smith and Christian Tarango each scored twice for Covington-Douglas. Smith scored on a 45-yard run and a 75-yard pass from Ford Smith. Tarango scored on passes of 55 yards from Ford Smith and 11 yards from Parker Smith.
Covington-Douglas closes out the campaign with a 5-6 record.
SEILING 50, RINGWOOD 8
RINGWOOD — Seiling moved on in the Class B playoffs with a 50-8 win over Ringwood.
Ringwood scored the first touchdown of the game on a 50-yard run by Jaxon Meyer. Cody Conaway added the two-point conversion.
After the fast start, things went bad for the Red Devils as they lost Meyer with a broken hand late in the first quarter.
The Wildcats, 8-3, will play Caddo next week. The Bruins beat Snyder 36-26. The Red Devils end the season at 9-2.
BALKO-FORGAN 62, OKEENE 8
BALKO — Balko-Forgan beat Okeene 62-8 in the first round of the Class C playoffs.
The Whippets’ only touchdown came on 3-yard run by William Karbs. Brody Jinkens added the two-point conversion.
Okeene ends its season at 4-7.
