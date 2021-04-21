Enid hosted 13 teams for the Enid Invitational at Meadowlake Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Pacers got off to slow starts to their rounds and finished 11th overall with a team score 443.
The score was Enid’s highest in its last four rounds and comes the week after finishing first at the Big 8 Conference Tournament. Enid finished the conference tournament with a team score of 402 and two Pacers were named all-conference.
Enid head coach David Lee said he wasn’t sure what the cause of the bad start was and said it’s odd to see all five struggle on the same day.
“It’s usually just one or two people having a bad day but today for some reason all five of us got off to a bad start,” Lee said. “And that was unfortunate, but they’re a great bunch of girls and I know they’ll come out and work hard the next five or six days and be ready for next Tuesday.”
The Pacers’ round wasn’t all bad though. Lee said the team had good stretches later on in the round but couldn’t play well enough to overcome their slow start.
“We kind of settled in and when you look at the scorecards they all had a stretch of holes where they were playing bogey golf and were scoring pars … ,“ Lee said. “But we just got off to such a bad start and just didn’t recuperate.”
The Pacers can take comfort in the fact that they have another shot at putting up the scores they wanted next Tuesday. Enid will also be hosting the regional tournament at Meadowlake.
The Pacers were led by junior Baylee Wood who shot a 108, one stroke lower than her teammate Regan Masterson. Margo Miller finished with a final score of 112, followed by Elisabeth Armstrong and Kara Runnels who both shot 114.
Lee said his team struggled to avoid penalty strokes early in their rounds and had far too many three putts. These are both are areas where Lee said he’s seen the most improvement over the last four tournaments.
Lee also said the team was clearly disappointed following the round, but an hour after the round were already discussing ways they could improve for next Tuesday. He said the primary focus heading into next week will be eliminating some their errant shots and working arounds the greens.
“Our girls have shot better than that,” Lee said. “and I fully expect them to come out Tuesday and we’ll try to get the confidence up here in the next week and hopefully we get off to a better start so that their confidence is there at the beginning and then settle in and play well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.