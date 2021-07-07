The Enid Majors will get a chance to defend their win in the AABC Connie Mack South Plains Regional from a season ago on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark against Stix Red at 8:15 p.m.
Enid comes into the game with an 18-0 record through the four tournaments they’ve played this season. The Majors went 4-0 in the Woodward tournament before the rest of the games were called off due to rain. Then they came back and finished with the best record at the Enid Festival, 4-0 and won the Connie Mack Qualifier the week after.
The Majors feature a mixture of talent from the local area and from across the state. Five Plainsmen make up the team (Jacob McCool, Zac McEachern, Maddux Mayberry, Kade Goeke and Blake Priest) as well as Kingfisher’s Ian Daugherty.
Goeke will be teammates with Marlow’s Nate Herchock next season as well at NOC Enid.
Majors head coach Kris Webb said the team will have a new face on the mound on Wednesday in Ohio-native Brennan McCune. He said the 6-4 right-handed pitcher, who signed has his letter of intent to play at Toledo, has played with several of the Majors in the past and was invited to play with the team this weekend.
Despite winning the Connie Mack Qualifier, the Majors already had an automatic bid to the South Plains Regional as a host team, which allowed second-placed OKC Sandlot to make it in as a qualifier.
The regional is one of five happening across the country, with the other four taking place in Cheyenne, Wyo., Orange County, Calif., Troy, N.Y., Cincinnati, Ohio. The South Plains Regional includes Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
Enid is the last team from Oklahoma team to win the South Plains Regional in over half a century.
They’ll be in Pool A, alongside Stix Red (Texas), Dulin’s Dodgers (Texas) and 316 Baseball Elliot (Kansas).
Webb said that with little information about their opponents to go off of, his team will need to be prepared to face quality competition in every game.
“I know nothing about them,” Webb said about Stix Red. “I know they’re from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which is a hub for great baseball. I know they’re gonna bring some guys and we’ve got to get hooked up.”
The 20 teams making up the regional come from five states — Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri — with Texas having the most representatives (10), followed by Oklahoma (6).
During pool play, the 20 teams have been split up and will play at either David Allen Memorial Ballpark or Doenges Stadium in Bartlesville.
After Friday, the five teams that finished with the best record in each pool will be seeded one through five and five runner-up finishers will be seeded six through 10.
Those ten teams will play a single-elimination tournament on Saturday and Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, with the winner advancing to the AABC Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M on July 21-31.
The World Series was canceled last season due to COVID-19, and the Majors were instead invited to participate in the Connie Mack Classic in Joplin, Mo.
The Majors will play Dulin’s Dodgers on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. and then against 316 Baseball Elliot on Friday at 6 p.m. for their final game of pool play.
They’ll likely need to win at least two of their three games in order to advance to the championship bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.