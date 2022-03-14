ENID, Okla. — Enid News & Eagle readers will have the chance to “Catch the Madness” of the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament by participating in the newspaper’s Hoops Mania promotion.
The online promotion will begin Monday when readers can access and start filling out the brackets at enidnews.com/promotions. The newspaper will also provide a printed bracket in the Tuesday, March 15, edition of the News & Eagle.
More than 60 Enid businesses are participating as sponsors of this year’s contest. Several prizes are available from local businesses.
“Last year was the first time we did our Hoops Mania online, and it was a rousing success,” said Cindy Allen, publisher. “We encourage everyone to sign on and test their skill at picking the teams and advancing in the contest.”
Grand Prize is a Red Bull Mini Fridge provided by Pope Distributing. Other prizes include a cookout gift basket from Northcutt Toyota, and $50 gift cards from Evans Drug Center, H & R Block and Rural Health Projects.
The national prize is a brand new PS5. If anyone picks a perfect bracket, they will be entered to win the $1,000,000 Perfect Bracket Giveaway.
