It’s March Madness, the annual NCAA College Basketball Tournament, and local residents are invited to try their luck at winning some big prizes by participating in the News & Eagle’s Hoops Mania Brackets.
There is no charge to play; however, participants must register or sign in from last time in order to play.
Deadline to fill in your brackets is Wednesday, March 15, so go online at enidnews.com/promotions to fill in your brackets for the 64 teams. Play-in games start Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.
“This is always a fun and popular promotion we run, and participants have the opportunity to win some great prizes based on how well they do in the contest,” said Cindy Allen, publisher. “The grand prize for the player who does the best in the contest is a Red Bull mini-fridge offered by Pope Distributing.”
Other major sponsors of Hoops Mania are Buffalo Wild Wings, H & R Block, Clubtails and Bolenbaugh Insurance Agency.
“We’d like to thank our sponsors and all the 64 businesses participating in the contest,” Allen said. “We appreciate their support in helping us bring this fun activity to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.”
