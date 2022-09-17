WAUKOMIS — Homecoming was a little extra special for Waukomis’ Ricky Woodruff and fellow seniors Dallas Ives, Jacob Royer and Tyler Vanover.
The quartet — after three years of going 1-30 and never winning a home game — made up for it in a 62-14 mercy rule victory over Kremlin-Hillsdale Friday night at Lovell Field.
Woodruff rushed for 268 yards on 14 carries, including touchdown runs of 35, 54, four and 60 yards as well as a 60-yard kickoff return. Ives scored on a two-yard run and an 80-yard pass interception. Vanover got a two-point conversion pass and was the leader of a defense that held the Broncs on downs inside the Chiefs 20 four times.
“It’s an awesome feeling,’’ Woodruff said. “The crowd was amazing. I just had great blocking overall. I wasn’t getting touched. A big shoutout to them. They were amazing.’’
The Chiefs, 2-1, have doubled the number of wins they had in Woodruff’s career. He credited that to WHS coaches Rustin Donaldson and Brian Helberg.
‘Our scheme is so much better,’’ he said. “The coaching we have gotten has made us a better team. We’re self motivated.’’
Donaldson praised linemen Landyn Coffey, Clayton Beckett, Malachi Givens, tight end Vanover and fullback Big Altamirano.
“When they bring people up on Ricky, we got to get to our blocks,’’ he said. “Those guys up front opened the holes and Ricky does what he does.’’
“Ricky is a great back,’’ said Broncs coach James Worley. “They ran the trap and we didn’t stop it good enough.’’
Ethan Brueggemann ended the game on a 12-yard run at the end of the third period. Altamirano had scored on a 29-yard run with 3:21 left in the first half.
Zac Snodgrass excelled for the Broncs in a losing cause rushing for 101 yards including a six-yard touchdown run with 8:10 left in the first half.
Maddox Myers hit Braden Germundson on a 10-yard pass with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 16-6. Waukomis had scored on its first two possessions on Woodruff’s 35-yard run and Ives’ two-yard run.
The Broncs had good field position most of the night as the Chiefs chose to squib kick on kickoffs.
Kremlin-Hillsdale was stopped on downs at the Chiefs’ 20, 17 and 14 in the first half and on the 10 the second half.
“We struggled early on defense,’’ Donaldson said. “We had some mess-ups, but we fixed them and we had a great second half. We had some big plays that were timely. When we had to make a play, we did.’’
The Broncs dropped to 1-3 with the loss, but Worley was not discouraged.
“I thought our kids did a great job putting up a fight,’’ he said. “This is the best that we have played all year. The score doesn’t look like it, but I’m really proud of them. The bottom line is we got better this week.’’
The Broncs are still without lineman Mark Welch and receiver-running back Andrew Wright, but center Devlynn Cartmell returned after missing last week’s game with Medford because of an illness.
“I think we learned a lot of things,’’ Worley said. “When they do something good, we try to encourage them.
The Broncs will go to Balko-Forgan next week.
Waukomis will host Pond Creek-Hunter.
“I feel our best game is yet to come,’’ Woodruff said. “We’re going to ride this into next week.’’
