ENID, Okla. — The Enid basketball teams are slowly approaching a much-needed winter break, but first they’ll have to find a way to put up good showing at the Enid High School Holiday Classic from Thursday-Saturday.
Both teams enter the tournament having played a stretch of seven games in the last 16 days to start out the season. They also started off Tuesday’s games against Putnam City West strong, before falling away late.
The Plainsmen’s 73-57 loss was a three-point game heading into the first quarter and a 10-point game at halftime.
Plainsmen head coach Curtis Foster said he thought his team looked “sluggish” and emphasized the importance of coming out strong in the final games before entering a 16-day layoff.
“We’ve got to come out with more energy,” Foster said. “I don’t know if it’s coming out early and pressing harder, just trying to keep it going. We’ve got to be committed if we’re going to be pressing hard to trap the ball hard. We had guys playing defense with their shoulders that wasn’t really there. Its going to be the energy for the last four games.
The Plainsmen will begin the Holiday Classic on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Hoops For Christ at Enid High School. The Pacers will face Northwest Classen on Thursday at noon.
Other teams participating in the boys bracket are Southeast (Oklahoma City); OKC Storm; 4A No. 12 Tulsa Central; Stillwater; Yukon and Northwest Classen.
Meanwhile, Green Country; 6A No. 13 Edmond Memorial; OKC Storm; 6A No. 17 Stillwater and 5A No. 4 Midwest City round out the girl’s side of the bracket.
With consolation games all the way up to seventh place, every team in the tournament is guaranteed three games over three days. The EHS teams will also be traveling to Woodward on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for their final game in 2021.
The Pacers have also been through a tough seven-game stretch, but are doing so while short-handed due to injuries. The team is made up of 13 sophomores and three juniors, which puts an added emphasis on the importance of gaining experience.
For this reason, head coach Nina Gregory has been playing all of her players in the JV game, which ends about an hour before the varsity game. The added minutes has given her team more experience, but it’s also caused them to be more tired.
“We’re kind of short-staffed a little bit and we aren’t the most deep so the kids are playing a lot of minutes at a time and I know that, but I need them to see that little glimmer of hope that we’re right there,” she said.
To combat this, the Pacers treated Wednesday’s practice like a walk-through in order for the team to be fresh on Thursday.
“We changed our offense a little bit just because we’re a little bit more post-heavy,” Gregory said. “So I need to be able to utilize them. We’re just gonna walk through some of those things and making sure that we know rotations and where we’re supposed to be and refine some things, but not kill them because we’ve got three games coming up.”
