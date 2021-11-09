After building a career creating art inspired by the American West, Enid native Harold Holden faced a challenge unlike any he’s ever faced before when tasked with creating a 9-foot-tall bronze statue of his alma mater’s only Heisman Trophy winner.
Holden had been called upon to create other well-known statues on the Oklahoma State campus, including “We Will Remember,” a bronze statue that sits in Gallagher-Iba, depicting a cowboy resting his hat on the ground in front of a black granite wall that lists the names of 10 men from the Oklahoma State basketball team who died in a plane crash in 2001.
More recently, he’s unveiled a 9-foot-tall bronze statue of OSU megabooster T. Boone Pickens, in front of the football stadium that was named after him. When the piece was unveiled late last year, the school reached out to Holden about creating a similar statue of Barry Sanders that will be unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 13, two hours before the Cowboys kickoff against TCU.
“Like any other statue when you get it all in place and everything, you just hope that people like it,” Holden said Monday. “That’s the main thing that the university likes it and Mike Holder.”
Holden, a former student at Oklahoma State, got right to work trying to create an accurate portrayal of the Hall of Fame running back.
He said the school was specific about the pose they wanted Sanders to have in the sculpture. The 1,500-pound, 1½-life-sized version of Sanders will be standing on one foot, and running with the football, his other arm out-stretched preparing to stiff-arm — a stance more commonly known as “the Heisman pose.”
“It’s kind of a challenge to get that pose, so you have to come down through his leg with stainless steel,” Holden said. “Otherwise someone would jump up and down on him and he might break.”
Holden was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2014. A graduate of Enid High School, Holden has lived in the Kremlin area since the early 1980s. He’s created over 22 sculptures including several around the Enid area.
His first, “Boomer,” commemorates the 165-year anniversary of the Cherokee Strip in Oklahoma and Kansas and is located in the city of Enid. More recently he built a buffalo statue in Waukomis.
Eleven years ago, Holden was diagnosed with a fatal lung diseases that likely would’ve killed him, had it not been for a lung transplant.
That hasn’t stopped him, though, and he’s already got plans for his next piece — a life-sized statue of Pistol Pete riding on horseback that is also being commissioned by OSU.
The only problem is, he still hasn’t finished this one.
“It’s gonna be really close to the deadline, so I’m kind of worried about that.” Holden said. “I’ve been working day and night trying to get this thing in time.”
