Hennessey football coach Paul Hix, who saw the Eagles go from 0-10 to 7-4 in his four-year tenure, has resigned to take a similar job at 3A Locust Grove.
“It was a hard decision," said Hix, whose Eagles lost to Chandler 48-16 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. “It was a bunch of small things … not just one particular item."
Hix said he and second-year Hennessey superintendent Jason Sternberger “had some things that we couldn’t get on the same page with … this happens all the time … it wasn’t the only reason for sure."
Sternberger said he had “no comment" except to say “I wish him the best of luck."
Sternberger said he hopes to hire a new coach “as soon as possible."
“We’re getting a lot of applications," he said. “We want to reach out to get the best person possible in here."
Locust Grove has a turf field and is building a new weight room and coaches office. Hix also has family on that side of the state.
“A turf field gives you a huge competitive advantage," Hix said. “I feel I can bring my vision of success into the fold better than I was with Hennessey."
Lone Grove contacted him about the vacancy.
“They had an idea of what I wanted," he said. “When you compared the two places, I felt in the long and short term that was the best place for me."
Hix’s son, Titan, was selected by area coaches as the quarterback on the Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma 11-man team. The younger Hix completed 168 of 307 passes for 2,536 yards and 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
He rushed for 1,052 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Titan was part of the equation," Hix said. “We wanted to do what was best for Titan as a player and his development."
Locust Grove was 8-3 this season, losing in the first round of the 3A playoffs to Kingfisher, 28-27. The Pirates had been 2-8 the past three seasons.
Coach Hix was 0-10, 3-6, 5-5 and 7-4 in his four seasons at Hennessey.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished," he said. “The program is in good shape from top to bottom. We have built up the junior high program. It was a difficult decision because we had things clicking."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.