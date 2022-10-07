Enid News & Eagle
Hennessey’s Titan Hix threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Eagles flew over Chisholm 63-0 Friday night.
The Eagles led 21-0 after one period and 42-0 at the half.
Hix’s scoring passes went for 52 yards to Weston Smith, 38 yards to Seth Simunek and 19 yards to Sebastian Gonzalez. Hix also ran 4 yards for a touchdown.
Smith added a second touchdown on a 2-yard run, while Gonzalez also scored on runs of 13 and 7 yards. He also booted nine extra points.
Antonio Robles, an offensive lineman, and Zac Tillman also ran for touchdowns.
The win boosts Hennessey to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district play. The Eagles will be at Blackwell next week.
The Longhorns remain without a win at 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district. Chisholm will be at Alva next week.
OBA 54, CHEROKEE 22
CHEROKEE — Bodie Boydstun accounted for six touchdowns as Oklahoma Bible Academy, ranked No. 1 in Class B, beat Cherokee 54-22.
Boydstun threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 129 yards and three more scores.
His touchdown passes went for 29 and 41 yards to Jud Cheatham and 44 yards to Jakob Colby. Boydstun’s scoring runs went for 4, 42 and 4 yards.
Cheatham, who ran for 147 yards and caught four passes for another 77 yards, also scored on a 37-yard run.
Cherokee was paced by Kai McHenry, who scored on a pair of 1-yard runs, and Zack Hellar, who also scored on a 1-yard run. McHenry ran for 128 yard, with Hellar running for 86.
The Trojans remain undefeated at 6-0 overall and 1-0 in district play. They will play at home against Ringwood next week.
The Chiefs, 1-5 overall and 0-1 in district, will be at Garber next week.
WAYNOKA 44, TIMBERLAKE 32
HELENA — The battle of Class C titans went Waynoka’s way, as the third-ranked Railroaders held on to beat top-ranked Timberlake 44-32, snapping the Tigers’ 20-game winning streak.
Teegun Allison scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Landon Seiger for Waynoka. Seiger also scored on a 24-yard run.
Jace Dunn also scored twice for Waynoka, on runs of 20 and 6 yards. He had 141 yards rushing.
The Railroaders led 30-8 at one point late in the first half and held on for the upset win.
Merric Judd scored all four touchdowns for Timberlake. He scored on a pair of short runs and caught touchdown passes of 44 and 67 yards from Avery Wallace.
Waynoka improves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District C-1. The Tigers drop to 5-1 and 2-1. They will play at Buffalo next week.
MEDFORD 48, DCLA 0
MEDFORD — Ethan Gonzales ran for three touchdowns as Medford defeated Deer Creek-Lamont 48-0.
Gonzales ran for 99 yards and scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 3-yard run.
Eli Gonzales ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 3 yards.
Isaiah Lyons also scored twice on runs of 1 and 3 yards.
The Cardinals improve to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in district. They will play at Tyrone next week.
The Eagles, 0-6 and 0-1, will be at home against Boise City next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 50,
SW COVENANT 14
COVINGTON — Gavin Hooten scoredr three touchdowns to lead Covington-Douglas to a 50-14 win over Southwest Covenant.
Hooten, who ran for 107 yards, scored on runs of 3 and 13 yards and also caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ford Smith.
Smith also threw touchdown passes of 34 yards to Derrek Daugherty and 11 yards to Kade Griffin.
The Wildcats’ other touchdowns came on runs of 13 yards by Miguel Tarango and 3 yards by Jayc Hooten.
The Wildcats, 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at Canton next week.
FAIRVIEW 63,
SAYRE 14
SAYRE — Jax Bernard threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as Fairview, ranked No. 2 in Class A, beat Sayre 63-14.
Three of Bernard’s touchdown passes went to Reed Martens for 6, 10 and 22 yards. His other TD pass went for 14 yards to Mikka Wheeler. Bernard’s touchdown run covered 59 yards.
Grant Church ran for 100 yards and scored twice, on runs of 2 and 19 yards.
Bryce Ramay and Boden Miller also scored for the Yellowjackets.
Fairview, 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district, will be at home against Mooreland next week.
OKEENE 24,
WAUKOMIS 8
OKEENE — Bryer Roberts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Okeene to a 24-8 win over Waukomis.
Roberts’ scoring passes went for 28 yards to Hunter Morrison and 40 yards to Caron Osterhoudt. Roberts also scored on a 1-yard run.
Waukomis’ score came on a 76-yard run by Ricky Woodruff.
The Whippets, 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at Southwest Covenant next week. The Chiefs, 3-3 and 0-1, will be at home against Seiling.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 44,
GARBER 40
POND CREEK — Pond Creek-Hunter jumped out 32-0 over Garber then held on to beat the Wolverines 44-40.
Ethan Ensminger scored four touchdowns and threw for two more to pace the Panthers. His scoring runs covered 31, 93, 76 and 54 yards. His touchdown passes went for 69 and 42 yards to Harrison Stapleton.
Ashton Banks also scored for PCH on a 38-yard run.
Carson Bishop scored four times for Garber on a pair of 1-yard runs, as well as runs of 42 and 11 yards.
Brett Howry and Treven Blaser also scored for the Wolverines.
The Panthers, 3-3 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at Kremlin-Hillsdale next week. Garber, 4-2 and 0-1, will be at home against Cherokee.
SEILING 64,
CANTON 0
SEILING — Kaden Manuel threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Seiling to a 64-0 win over Canton.
Manuel’s scoring passes went for 25 and 37 yards to Jazin Baker, 30 yards to Hudson Hamar and 18 and 22 yards to Cody Pester. Manuel ran 39 yards for another score.
Pester also scored on a 78-yard punt return. Baker also scored on a 25-yard fumble return.
Seiling’s other touchdown came on a 35-yard run by Rush Hunt.
The Wildcats, 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at Waukomis next week.
The Tigers, 3-3 and 0-1, will be at home against Covington-Douglas.
KINGFISHER 36, MANNFORD 0
KINGFISHER — Jax Sternberger threw two touchdown passes as Kingfisher beat Mannford 36-0.
Sternberger’s scoring tosses went for 5 yards to Tristan Burnham and 63 yards to Cade Covalt.
Also scoring for the Yellowjackets were Dallon Barton on a 12-yard run, Cade Cooper on a 4-yard run and Ethan Karcher on a 4-yard run.
Aaron Deletore booted a 30-yard field goal.
Kingfisher, 4-2 overall and 1-2 in district, will be at home against Metro Christian next week.
