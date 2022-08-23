Levi Hinkle became a Meadowlake legend Sunday.
At approximately 9:23 a.m., he was woken up by Josh Bugg and informed he would be playing in place of an ill Darin Busch in the singles matches of the Enid Ryder Cup at Meadowlake.
In about an hour.
Hinkle, the Meadowlake alternate, became the man of the hour when he birdied the 18th hole to halve his match with J.J. Fournier to give Meadowlake a 9½-8½ victory.
Fournier had gone 1-up by winning the 17th hole. If the hole was halved, the two teams would have played to a 9-9 draw and Oakwood, the cup holder for the past three years, would retain the prize.
Hinkle hit his approach to within two feet of the hole. Fournier missed a 15-footer for his birdie. With both teams surrounding the 18th hole, Hinkle calmly made the putt to halve the match, setting off a wild celebration.
“It was a little nerve-wracking for sure,’’ Hinkle said. “It was a lot of fun and a great experience. That was the biggest putt I’ve ever made.’’
The late call might have been the best thing for him.
“I didn’t have time to get nervous,’’ Hinkle said. “I was pretty surprised when Josh Bugg walked into my house and said they needed me to play.’’
Hinkle went two-up when he holed out from 95 yards out for an eagle on No. 9.
“I didn’t see it go in,’’ he said. “I was cleaning my club when Jay Betchan said, ‘Hey, it went in.’”
Fournier was even after winning the 12th and went 1-up after a birdie on No. 17.
Hinkle said making a par on No. 16 might have been the pivotal hole.
He pulled his drive by a tree near the 17th green, but hit a three-wood to the left of the green. He made a seven footer for a par.
“I wasn’t as shaky on No. 18 as I was on that par putt,’’ Hinkle said.
Hinkle’s teammates were mobbing him both off the green and in the clubhouse.
“He’s getting all the beer,’’ said team captain David Turner. “That was a storybook ending. There were 30 people around and there was a lot of pressure, but he knew what he had to do and he did it.”
Meadowlake head pro Tim Mendenhall was impressed.
“What a finish,’’ he said. “Coming down to the wire like that is what this event is supposed to be all about. For an alternate to get a birdie to get the half-point for the Cup, that’s pretty special.’’
New Meadowlake pro Dave Rogers, a former assistant at Oakwood, was proud.
“We’re trying to make Meadowlake better all the way around,’’ he said. “This is a good stepping stone for sure.’’
Fournier also praised Hinkle, a close friend.
“He made a lot of tough putts,’’ Fournier said. “We both played good. Things just didn’t roll as good as they did yesterday (when he and Walker Henson teamed to beat Busch and Betchan, 2-and-1 in the Fourball portion at Meadowlake).’’
Meadowlake winners were Tabor Charles, 4-and-3 over Kyle Billings; Trevor Watkins, 2-and-1 over Dave McIntyre; Josh Bugg, 3-and-1 over Kyle Tefft; Jon Cline, 4-and-3 over John Petersen; David Turner, 3-and-2 over Zach Gonzales; and Lane Wiersig, 2-and-1 over John Donaldson.
Oakwood winners were Craig Collins, 2-and-1 over Brandon Bergner; Scott Athey, 4-and-2 over Eric Williamson; Corey Boler, 4-and-3 over Randy Webb; Ned Fike, 8-and-7 over Jimmy Ladwig; and Walker Henson, 2-and-1 over Jay Betchan.
Turner and Wiersig led all the way in their matches.
Turner won the first three holes and held off a late Gonzales rally. He had five birdies.
“I made a bunch of birdies and was able to put some pressure on him,’’ he said. “I had some of my best stuff today.
Wiersig had birdies on Nos. 10 and 14. He won the first and eighth holes.
“Making putts was a big thing for me,’’ he said.
Petersen, who had lost to Cline in the Fourball competition, joked he was a sacrificial lamb to the red-hot Cline.
“I was pretty good the last couple of days,’’ he said.
Charles said “somehow I got a win out of that deal.’’
Henson, the defending Oakwood club champion, said he had a couple of pars in the end to finish it it off.
“I didn’t miss a lot of shots,’’ he said. “I just kept it in the fairway and made a few putts.’’
While the man of the hour was Hinkle, Betchan will take the team win any day.
“I’ll take the win anytime,’’ Betchan said. “It was a lot of fun watching Levi drag himself out of bed and pulling through.’’
“It was awesome,’’ said Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League.
Meadowlake now leads the series, 18-11-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.