football scores
Covington-Douglas 58, DCLA 6
Garber 58, Coyle 0
Perkins-Tryon 47, Chisholm 12
Pioneer 46, Waukomis 6
Shattuck 64, Cherokee 28
OBA 50, Newkirk 36
Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Minco 27, Watonga 20
Okeene 20, Sharon-Mutual 14
Medford 56, Pond Creek-Hunter 36
Waynoka 44, Ringwood 34
Hennessey 33, Crooked Oak 7

