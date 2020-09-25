football pic
Crescent 27, OBA 20
Covington-Douglas 54, Waukomis 8
Timberlake 66, South Coffeyville 0
Laverne 50, Pioneer 14
OCS 21, Chisholm 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 48, Olive 12
Cherokee 46, Seiling 0
Medford 60, DCLA 6
Buffalo 46, Sharon-Mutual 0
Waynoka 56, Beaver 6
Kingfisher 52, Bridge Creek 12
Ringwood 44, Canton 28
Thomas 24, Mooreland 0
Fairview 23, Sayre 0

