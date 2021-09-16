Games on Friday, Sept. 17

County

(0-3) Covington-Douglas at (0-2) DCLA, 7 p.m.

Lawton MacArthur (2-0) at Enid (2-0), 7 p.m.

(2-0) Garber at (0-2) Coyle, 7 p.m.

(2-0) Seiling at (2-1) Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

(2-0) OBA at Regent Prep (1-1), 7 p.m.

(2-0) Pioneer at (0-3) Waukomis, 7 p.m.

Area

11-man

(1-1) Hennessey at (1-0) Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.

(3-0) Watonga at (1-1) Minco, 7 p.m.

8-man

(2-0) Shattuck at (1-2) Cherokee, 7 p.m.

(0-3) Okeene at (0-2) Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.

(0-1) Medford at (2-1) Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.

(2-0) Waynoka at (1-1) Ringwood, 7 p.m.

OFF — (0-2) Alva,(0-3) (3-0) Canton, Chisholm, (2-1) (3-0) Fairview, Kingfisher, (3-0) Timberlake;

