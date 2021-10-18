Friday's games

County

Norman (3-4, 2-2) at Enid (3-4, 1-3)

Chisholm (0-7, 0-4) at Blackwell (2-5, 2-2)

OBA at Wellston (2-5)

Barnsdall (5-2, 1-1) at Pioneer (5-1, 2-0)

Waukomis (0-7, 0-2) at Ringwood (6-1, 1-1)

Cherokee (2-5, 1-1) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (4-3, 1-1)

Area

11-man

Alva (2-5, 1-3) at Hennessey (4-3, 2-2)

Fairview (7-0, 4-0) at Mooreland (6-0, 4-0)

North Rock Creek at Watonga (5-2)

St. Mary's (4-2, 2-2) at Kingfisher (5-2, 3-1)

8-man

Bluejacket (7-0, 4-0) at Medford (2-4, 2-2)

Canton (3-4, 0-2) at Laverne (6-0, 2-0)

Okeene (2-5, 1-1) at Pond Creek-Hunter (4-3, 1-1)

South Coffeyville (0-7, 0-4) at DCLA (0-7, 0-4)

Timberlake (7-0, 4-0) at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (5-2, 4-0)

