Friday's games
County
Norman (3-4, 2-2) at Enid (3-4, 1-3)
Chisholm (0-7, 0-4) at Blackwell (2-5, 2-2)
OBA at Wellston (2-5)
Barnsdall (5-2, 1-1) at Pioneer (5-1, 2-0)
Waukomis (0-7, 0-2) at Ringwood (6-1, 1-1)
Cherokee (2-5, 1-1) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (4-3, 1-1)
Area
11-man
Alva (2-5, 1-3) at Hennessey (4-3, 2-2)
Fairview (7-0, 4-0) at Mooreland (6-0, 4-0)
North Rock Creek at Watonga (5-2)
St. Mary's (4-2, 2-2) at Kingfisher (5-2, 3-1)
8-man
Bluejacket (7-0, 4-0) at Medford (2-4, 2-2)
Canton (3-4, 0-2) at Laverne (6-0, 2-0)
Okeene (2-5, 1-1) at Pond Creek-Hunter (4-3, 1-1)
South Coffeyville (0-7, 0-4) at DCLA (0-7, 0-4)
Timberlake (7-0, 4-0) at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (5-2, 4-0)
