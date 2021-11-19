Pioneer 54, Wetumka 8
Timberlake 46, Boise City 0
Dewar 58, Garber 8
Seiling 60, Caddo 14
Laverne 50, Tipton 0
Tonkawa 18, Fairview 15
Waynoka 44, Maud 6
2021 - 2021 The services for infant Ellie Faith Nance will be held at noon Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the Central Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in the Kremlin Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Ellie Faith Nance was born November 17, …
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Leia Schnaithman, 51, of Enid, are currently pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.BrownCummings.com.
The visitation for Ruth Kline, of Enid, was held on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2021, in the chapel at Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.BrownCummings.com.
Funeral service for Lois Brandt, of Moore, formerly of Enid, is 1 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Enid. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with family is noon at the church.
