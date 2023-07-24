Haley Hibbets of Enid defeated Grace Greenwald of Omaha, Neb., 6-2. 6-4, to win the Girls 16-Under consolation championship at a Missouri Valley Tennis Association Level 4 Tournament at the Edmond Tennis Center Monday.
Hibbets reached the consolation finals after beating Taya Lewis of Stilwell, Kan., 6-0 6-2, in the Consolation Round of 16 and Evangeline Lunsford of Edmond, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 10-6, in the quarterfinals Sunday and Lauren Krise of Edmond, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals Monday morning.
Hibbets and partner Milana Quick of Bixby had lost to Lunsford and Krise in the first round of doubles Saturday.
