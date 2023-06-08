LAWRENCE, Kan. — Enid’s Haley Hibbets finished fifth at a recent Missouri Valley Tennis Association Girls 16-Under Level 4 Tournament at the University of Kansas.
Hibbets beat Jasmine Craig of Edmond, 6-2, 6-3, in the fifth-place match after defeating Stella deVera of Rogers, Ark., 6-4, 6-2, in the 5-8 (quarterfinal losers) consolation semifinals.
She lost to Lily Clark of Tulsa, 6-3, 6-0, in the quarterfinals and opened the tournament with wins over two Leawood, Kan., players — Heidi Baillos, 7-5, 6-1, and Shelly Smith, 6-2, 7-5.
