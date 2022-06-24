For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s Haley Hibbets and Mia Jaramillo, of Wichita, lost to top-seeded Briana Rademacher of Lincoln, Neb., and Kayla Chan, of St. Louis, 8-2 in the Girls 14-Under doubles finals of a Level 3 Missouri Valley Tennis Association Tournament Friday.
They reached the finals with wins over No. 2 seed Dyla Gupta, of Overland Park, Kan., and Scarlett Gates, of Kansas City, 9-8 and Ava Beltran, of Liberty, Mo., and Kate Kimes of Columbia, Mo., 8-2.
Hibbets reached the quarterfinals in singles with wins over Ava Rosenbaum, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., 6-3, 6-1 and No. 7 seed Evangeline Lunsford of Edmond, 6-1, 6-1.
She will face Kimes at 7 a.m. in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Alexa Garcia, Hibbets’ Enid High teammate, went 0-2 in Girls 18 singles, falling to Antra Biria, of Overland Park, Kan., 6-0, 6-0 in the main draw and to Kathryn Zylstra, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 6-2, 6-2 in consolation.
Garcia and doubles partner Ellie McDermad, of Prairie Village, Kan., were 1-1. They defeated Jayden Jagolinzer of Wichita and Zylstra by default and lost to Ava Goodell, of Edmond and Lucy Latham, of Tulsa, 8-1.
