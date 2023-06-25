TULSA — Enid’s Haley Hibbets advanced to the fifth-place match Saturday at a Level 3 Missouri Valley Tennis Association Girls 16-Under Tournament at LaFortune Park.
Hibbets threw a scare into top-seeded Emerey Gross of St. Louis, the No. 31-ranked player nationally, before falling 3-6, 6-1, 10-3. She beat Jasmine Crane of Edmond, 6-2, 6-3, in the 5-8 consolation semifinals and will face Madeleine Bridges of Belton, Mo., for fifth at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Hibbets and doubles partner Lily Clark of Tulsa fell to Skye Madatail of St. Louis and Mina Yin of Wildwood, Mo., 8-1, in the semifinals Friday. They had beaten Grace Greenwald of Omaha and Sara Nenkov of Columbia, Mo., 8-6, in the quarterfinals and Diya Giupta of Overland Park, Kan., and Tokona Henderson of Edmond, 8-3, in the first round.
